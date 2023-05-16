Graham Rahal wants to see improvement within his father’s team before deciding IndyCar future

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Graham Rahal is in a contract year with Rahal Letterman Lanigan and frustrated by team performance. So much so that the 34-year-old said Tuesday he’d consider leaving the team or even retiring at the end of the season if RLL can’t compete with the top organizations in IndyCar. RLL showed some promise last weekend on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Now the team waits to see if it carried any momentum into preparations for the Indianapolis 500. Rain washed out opening day of practice on Tuesday.

