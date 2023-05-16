Luton advances in playoffs, earns shot at playing in Premier League for first time

Luton is heading to Wembley Stadium for a shot at playing in the Premier League for the first time. Luton beat Sunderland 2-0 to clinch a 3-2 win on aggregate and a place in the Championship playoff final. It is often labeled the world’s most lucrative one-off soccer game because of guaranteed future earnings for the winning team. The final will be played at Wembley on May 27. Middlesbrough and Coventry are vying to be Luton’s opponent. Luton was last in England’s top division in 1991-92. That’s the season before the Premier League started. The team has since dropped as low as English soccer’s fifth tier and was playing at that level as recently as 2014.

