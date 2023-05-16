Skip to Content
Mariners 1B France loses mitt, recovers to make play

BOSTON (AP) — Mariners first baseman Ty France lost his mitt but he didn’t lose his head.

France fielded a sharp grounder from Boston’s Reese McGuire in the fourth inning of Seattle’s game against the Red Sox on Tuesday night. But the drive knocked his fielding mitt off his hand.

No worries, he gathered up the mitt with the ball still inside it and loped over to first base for the force out.

The play got a chuckle from his teammates, and France tossed the mitt in the air and gave it a little kick before heading back to his position.

With a runner on first, the mistake might have cost him a potential double play. But the next batter, Pablo Reyes, grounded out to short to end the inning.

