Marlene Hagge-Vossler, last surviving LPGA founder, dies at 89

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Marlene Hagge-Vossler has died at age 89. She was the last surviving member of the 13 women who founded the LPGA Tour in 1950. Hagge-Vossler was only 15 when she signed the incorporation papers to start the LPGA. She was hugely successful as an amateur. She was charismatic and glamorous. And as a professional, her 26 LPGA victories included the 1952 LPGA Championship. She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2002. Her death Tuesday comes two months after the remaining LPGA founders were voted into the Hall of Fame for the 2024 induction.

