Mets send struggling Peterson back to minors; Carrasco to return Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling starter David Peterson has been optioned back to Triple-A Syracuse by the New York Mets before their series opener against the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays. New York selected left-hander Josh Walker from Syracuse to add a fresh arm in the bullpen. Carlos Carrasco is penciled in to return from the injured list Friday night against Cleveland, reclaiming the spot Peterson has been filling ineffectively in a depleted rotation. Peterson is 1-6 with an 8.08 ERA in eight big league starts this season, a huge disappointment for a scuffling Mets team that was counting on him to provide dependable depth. He entered this year with a 15-13 record in 53 big league games, including 43 starts.

