NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expresses disappointment over latest Morant video

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed disappointment that Memphis guard Ja Morant apparently held a firearm again on social media this past weekend, but did not predict what punishment the league may impose. Morant has already been suspended him from all team activities by the Grizzlies and the league has opened another investigation into the star guard’s off-court conduct. Silver met with Morant after a similar incident in March and suspended him for eight games. Silver said he was “shocked” when he saw the video during in a televised interview with ESPN before Tuesday’s draft lottery in Chicago,

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.