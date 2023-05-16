Skip to Content
Newgarden begins another quest to win elusive Indianapolis 500

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josef Newgarden begins his 12th Indianapolis 500 answering the same question he’s had the previous 11 years: What would it mean to become a 500 winner? It’s about the only thing Newgarden can’t answer. Despite finishing every lap of every 500 in seven of the last eight races, vying for pole position, even starting on the front row, IndyCar’s greatest title has somehow eluded perhaps the best driver of his generation. And Newgarden is hoping his annual chase finally ends May 28.

