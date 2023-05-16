Skip to Content
Novak Djokovic reaches Italian Open quarterfinals for 17th straight year

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic was in command from the start and never really let up in a 6-3, 6-4 win over 13th-seeded Cameron Norrie to reach the Italian Open quarterfinals for the 17th straight year. Djokovic is aiming for his seventh title on the red clay of the Foro Italico and he had his entire game clicking after struggling at times in the previous rounds. Djokovic will next face either seventh-seeded Holger Rune or Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin. Two-time defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek was scheduled to play Donna Vekic.

