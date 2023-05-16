Perez has 2-run double in Kansas City’s 5-run second, Royals beat Padres 5-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a two-run double in Kansas City’s five-run second, Brady Singer pitched six solid innings and the Royals beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak. The Royals jumped on starter Seth Lugo (3-3) in the second, with Bobby Witt Jr., Nate Eaton and Matt Duffy also driving in runs. Lugo gave up five runs on four hits in his two innings. The Padres have lost eight of 10. Singer (3-4) lasted six innings, giving up seven hits and four runs, two of which were earned. Scott Barlow got his fifth save with a scoreless ninth. San Diego had a defensive highlight in the seventh when Fernando Tatis Jr. threw-out Vinnie Pasquantino trying to go from first to third on a single.

