Rangers pitching prospect Rocker, twice a top-10 pick, needs Tommy John surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers pitching prospect Kumar Rocker has a torn ligament in his right elbow and will need Tommy John surgery. The 6-foot-5 right-hander was a top-10 pick in each of the past two amateur baseball drafts. Rangers general manager Chris Young says Rocker had an MRI after a start last week for Class A Hickory. The surgery will probably be later this week. Rocker was the third overall pick by Texas last summer. He was drafted 10th overall by the New York Mets in 2021. Rocker went unsigned over concerns the Mets had about his physical. Young says the elbow injury isn’t related to medical exams from the drafts.

