Rory McIlroy toning down criticism of LIV Golf at PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is toning down his anti-LIV Golf rhetoric ahead of the PGA Championship. The four-time major winner says he is making a conscious effort not talk so much about the Saudi-funded tour. McIlroy declined to get into specifics about the decision but he was among several players who have moved on from the heated debate surrounding the tour’s debut in 2022. World No. 1 and Masters champion Jon Rahm says he has never had any “negative” feelings towards LIV players and that he still seeks out a chance to practice with them when given the opportunity.

