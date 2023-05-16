Sunny NHL playoffs: Every Stanley Cup semifinalist is from Sun Belt for first time

The NHL is about to stage a very non-traditional pair of conference finals. Every game will be played in the Sun Belt for the first time. There is not an Original Six franchise in sight. Carolina will take on the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final, with Game 1 on Thursday night. The Dallas Stars and the Golden Knights open the West final Friday night in Las Vegas. Even with Sun Belt teams filling every spot in the finals for the first time, this quartet isn’t new to the playoffs. All have made it to a Stanley Cup Final.

