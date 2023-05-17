Top-ranked Swiatek retires from Italian Open quarterfinal due to injured right thigh

ROME (AP) — Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek has had to retire in the third set of her Italian Open quarterfinal against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina because to a right thigh injury. It was 2-2 in the third when the top-ranked Swiatek stopped after more than two hours of play. She won the first set 6-2 before Rybakina took the second set 7-6 (3). The retirement ended Swiatek’s 14-match winning streak in Rome and raises questions over her status for the upcoming French Open. The Roland Garros main draw starts on May 28 and Swiatek is also the defending champion there. It’s the third time that the big-serving Rybakina has beaten Swiatek this year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.