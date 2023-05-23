49ers optimistic QB Brock Purdy will be healthy to start season opener

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is set to resume throwing next week and the 49ers are optimistic he will be healthy enough after elbow surgery to begin the season as the starter. Purdy was on the field watching his teammates at the Niners’ first open practice of the offseason as he works his way back from the injury suffered in the NFC championship game. Coach Kyle Shanahan says Purdy can start throwing a football next week for the first time since undergoing surgery on March 10 and should be ready to play when the season begins. The Niners open on Sept. 10 in Pittsburgh.

