Aaron Rodgers warms up, but doesn’t practice for Jets in first session open to media
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers never made it past warmups in his first New York Jets practice in front of the media. The 39-year-old quarterback participated in early stretching on Tuesday before he watched quarterback drills. Rodgers remained on the field during practice, but was without his helmet and threw no passes. There was no immediate word from the team on whether Rodgers perhaps tweaked something. New York acquired Rodgers from Green Bay on April 26. Organized team activities began Monday and Rodgers participated. The session Tuesday marked the first with media in attendance.