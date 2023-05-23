Cardinals’ Arenado and Marmol ejected against Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and manager Oliver Marmol were ejected in the third inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds after plate umpire Will Little angered them with his strike zone. Little called a strike on a 1-0 cutter that appeared to be above the strike zone, then called a strike on a cutter on the low, inside corner. Arenado rounded into an inning-ending double play and was ejected as he headed back to the dugout.

