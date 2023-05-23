Chargers add $1.75 million in incentives to Ekeler’s contract, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Los Angeles Chargers have added $1.75 million in incentives to running back Austin Ekeler’s contract for the upcoming season. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Chargers have not announced the restructuring. Ekeler has scored an NFL-high 38 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He could earn as much as $8 million this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.