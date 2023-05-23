Charlie Blackmon doubles in 4-run 5th, Rockies beat Marlins 5-4

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon doubled in a four-run fifth inning, Jurickson Profar extended his on-base streak to 31 games and the Colorado Rockies spoiled 20-year-old Eury Pérez’s road debut with a 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Elías Díaz had three hits for Colorado. The Rockies have won the first two of the four-game set between the 1993 expansion franchises. The 6-foot-8 Pérez made his major league debut against Cincinnati on May 12 and beat Washington on Thursday for his first victory. Pérez (1-1) allowed four runs — three earned — on four hits in 4 1/3 innings. Jorge Soler and Garrett Cooper homered for Miami. Austin Gomber (4-4) was the winner and Pierce Johnson closed for his 10th save.

