Christopher Morel homers again as Chicago Cubs beat New York Mets 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Christopher Morel, Matt Mervis and Seiya Suzuki homered and the Chicago Cubs cooled off the New York Mets with a 7-2 victory. Mervis had three RBIs for the Cubs in the opener of a nine-game homestand. Morel extended his homer streak to five games with a solo shot against Stephen Nogosek in the seventh inning. He became the first player with such a streak for the Cubs since Sammy Sosa in June 1998. New York had won five in a row — all by one run. But Tylor Megill turned in his worst start of the season, sending manager Buck Showalter to the loss on his 67th birthday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.