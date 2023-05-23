Christopher Morel homers again as Chicago Cubs beat New York Mets 7-2
By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Christopher Morel, Matt Mervis and Seiya Suzuki homered and the Chicago Cubs cooled off the New York Mets with a 7-2 victory. Mervis had three RBIs for the Cubs in the opener of a nine-game homestand. Morel extended his homer streak to five games with a solo shot against Stephen Nogosek in the seventh inning. He became the first player with such a streak for the Cubs since Sammy Sosa in June 1998. New York had won five in a row — all by one run. But Tylor Megill turned in his worst start of the season, sending manager Buck Showalter to the loss on his 67th birthday.