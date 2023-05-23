Corbin Carroll has 3 hits, Diamondbacks beat Phillies 4-3 for 9th win in 11 games

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corbin Carroll singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for his third hit and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Tuesday night for their ninth victory in 11 games. At 29-20, Arizona moved nine games over .500 for the first time since Sept. 11, 2018, when it was 77-68. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. extended his hitting streak to 16 games — the longest active run in the majors — with a leadoff double in the eighth off Seranthony Dominguez (1-2). After advancing to third on a passed ball by J.T. Realmuto, Gurriel scored on Carroll’s single to left field through a drawn in infield. Gabriel Moreno hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks Jose Ruiz (2-0) got the win.

