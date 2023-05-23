Cotton Nash, 3-time All-American at Kentucky who played in the NBA and MLB, dies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Multi-sport athlete Charles “Cotton” Nash has died at the age of 80. Nash was a three-time All-America forward at Kentucky who also played baseball for the school. He went on to play in the NBA, ABA and Major League Baseball. The school announced Nash’s death on Tuesday but did not specify a cause. He averaged 22.7 points and 12.3 rebounds for Kentucky from 1962-64. He played for the Los Angeles Lakers and San Francisco Warriors of the NBA and the Kentucky Colonels of the ABA. In the major leagues, he was a first baseman and outfielder for the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins.