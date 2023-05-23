Ex-New Mexico State basketball player not facing charges in fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say former New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake will not face charges in a fatal shooting on a rival college’s campus last year. The Bernalillo District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that the decision to not charge Peake was made by the prior administration based on all the facts and evidence presented to them. Peake was placed on indefinite suspension shortly after the Nov. 19 shooting death of Brandon Travis, a 19-year-old University of New Mexico student. The 21-year-old Peake told authorities that he was lured to UNM’s Albuquerque campus hours before the Aggies were to play the rival Lobos and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

