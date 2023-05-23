Frick, Alvarez help North Carolina beat Georgia Tech 11-5 in ACC Tournament opener

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tomas Frick hit an RBI single to give North Carolina the lead for good in the first inning, Patrick Alvarez went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs and the seventh-seeded Tar Heels beat Georgia Tech 11-4 at the ACC Tournament. Mac Horvath was hit by a pitch and then stole second before Frick’s two-out hit made it 1-0. John Giesler hit a solo homer to trim No. 11 seed Georgia Tech’s deficit to 4-2 in the top of the sixth but Jackson Van De Brake’s two-RBI single capped a three-run bottom and Horvath hit a solo shot to spark a four-run eighth that made it 11-4. Jake DeLeo went 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs for Georgia Tech.

