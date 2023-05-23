Giants rally past Twins 4-3 on Conforto’s key double, go-ahead homer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 for their seventh win in eight games. Michael Conforto doubled to spark a slow-developing sixth-inning rally and hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh for the Giants against Twins reliever Jorge López. Giants starter Alex Cobb improved to 4-1 by finishing seven innings for the third time in four starts this month. He worked around a two-run home run by Byron Buxton in the first inning and a solo shot by Michael Taylor in the fifth that gave the Twins a 3-0 lead.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.