Goldschmidt hits 2 HRs as Wainwright, Cardinals beat Reds 8-5
By JEFF WALLNER
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered in his first two at-bats and Adam Wainwright earned his first victory over Cincinnati since 2019 as the Cardinals defeated the Reds 8-5. Since starting the season 10-24, the Cardinals have won 12 of their last 16 games. Goldschmidt hit solo homers in the first and third innings off Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Wainwright (2-0) earned his first victory over the Reds since Aug. 16, 2019, also at Great American Ball Park. He had two strikeouts and a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Ashcraft gave up 10 hits and seven earned runs in five innings. He struck out five and didn’t allow a walk.