Gray, McDonald rally Dream past Lynx 83-77

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 26 points, Aari McDonald gave Atlanta it’s first lead of the game in the final minute and the Dream scored the last 11 points of the game to rally past the Minnesota Lynx 83-77. Atlanta, which trailed by 19 midway through the third quarter outscored the Lynx, who had one basket in the last 6-plus minutes, 24-10 in the fourth quarter, and 14-2 in the last 3:33. Rookie Naz Hillmon, a second-round pick out of Michigan, added 13 points, all in the second half, for the the Dream. Napheesa Collier scored 20 points for Minnesota but fouled out with 2:23 to play.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.