Honda to supply engines for Aston Martin starting with 2026 F1 regulations

Honda will return as a factory Formula One supplier in partnership with Aston Martin in 2026 when F1 introduces new engine regulations. Even if Fernando Alonso is still with the team. Alonso and the engine maker had a nasty split in 2015 when the Spaniard was highly critical of Honda’s F1 efforts. He drives for Aston Martin now, and the team announced on Wednesday in Tokyo that it will have a works partnership with Honda beginning with the 2026 season. A Honda executive says the company would have no hesitation joining the team if Alonso is still the driver three seasons from now.

