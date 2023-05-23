Judge hits tying HR in 9th, Volpe wins it in 10th as Yankees rally past Orioles 6-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and rookie Anthony Volpe drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the 10th as the streaking New York Yankees rallied past the Baltimore Orioles 6-5. Harrison Bader homered to begin New York’s comeback from an early 4-0 deficit, and Judge took Gerrit Cole off the hook for his first loss in 11 starts this season. Back home from a 6-1 trip, the Yankees won their fifth straight in a series opener between AL East rivals who both entered on a roll. They improved to 15-5 in their last 20 games, moving 10 games above .500 for the first time this season. Cedric Mullins and Gunnar Henderson homered for Baltimore.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.