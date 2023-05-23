NFL expects kickoff return reduction with trial of fair catch rule inside 25

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The NFL has pushed the kickoff return further toward irrelevance with a priority on player safety. League owners voted for a one-year trial of an enhanced touchback rule that will give the receiving team the ball at its own 25 with a fair catch of a kickoff anywhere behind that yard line. The proposal passed despite an expression of distaste for it from coaches and players across the league. They argued that it will create uglier plays with squib and corner kicks that are impossible for fair catches.

