No. 2 pick Stroud competing for starting job with Houston Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans aren’t simply handing C.J. Stroud the starting job despite drafting the quarterback second overall in this year’s draft. The Ohio State star worked with the second-team offense Tuesday while last year’s starter Davis Mills ran with the starters. New coach DeMeco Ryans said they’re a long way from deciding who will line up under center in Houston’s opener Sept. 10 at Baltimore. The Texans drafted Stroud after failing to find a reliable quarterback in the two seasons since Deshaun Watson requested a trade and was sent to the Cleveland Browns.

