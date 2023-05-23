Olympic beach volleyball champion April Ross expecting a baby

Reigning Olympic beach volleyball champion April Ross is pregnant. The gold, silver and bronze medalist announced Monday on Instagram that she is expecting a baby in October. She and Josh Riley were engaged in 2022. Ross won the gold medal in Tokyo with Alix Klineman, who is also expecting a baby. Ross, who won a silver medal in London with Jen Kessy and bronze in Rio de Janeiro with Kerri Walsh Jennings, has been coaching and has not played in about a year.

