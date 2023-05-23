Panthers optimistic that Barkov could play in Game 4 of Eastern Conference finals

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov should be back on the ice soon, maybe very soon, and that news brought a collective sigh of relief from the Florida Panthers. It isn’t totally certain if the Panthers’ captain will play in a potentially series-clinching Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. He left Game 3 in the first period with a lower-body injury. But it’s a possibility, coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday.

