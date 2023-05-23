Peeble’s single in the 11th helps N.C. State beat Duke 8-7 at the ACC Tournament

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cannon Peebles singled up the middle to score Noah Soles in the top of the 11th inning and N.C. State beat Duke 8-7 in pool play at the ACC Baseball Tournament.Chase Nixon flied out to lead off the 11th, Soles capped an eight-pitch at-bat with a single to left and eventually advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches before Peebles hit a 3-0 pitch back up the middle to give N.C. State an 8-7 lead. Logan Whitaker, who came on in the 10th inning and struck out four over two scoreless innings to earn the win, retired the Blue Devils 1-2-3 in the home half of the last inning. No. 9 seed N.C. State plays Miami and the fourth-seeded Hurricanes play Duke.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.