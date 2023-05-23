Pinckney HR, 3 RBIs, Furtado’s 5 scoreless innings help Alabama eliminate Kentucky at SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Hunter Furtado made his second career start and threw five scoreless innings, Andrew Pinckney hit a two-run home run and No. 9 seed Alabama beat Kentucky 4-0 at the SEC Tournament to end the Wildcats’ season. Alabama plays top-seeded Florida in a double-elimination game. Furtado allowed just two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Kade Woods and Alton Davis II each threw two scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits apiece. Ryan Waldschmidt went 2 for 2 with a walk, a hit by pitch and two steals for No. 8 seed Kentucky.

