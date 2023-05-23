RHP Julio Teheran agrees to terms with injury-riddled Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two-time All-Star right-hander Julio Teheran, who hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2021, has agreed to terms on a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. Teheran’s agent, Gene Mato, confirms that Teheran had agreed to a major-league deal with the Brewers pending a Wednesday physical. The move comes one day after Teheran opted out of a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres. The Brewers needed to find reinforcements for their starting rotation with two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley, Eric Lauer and Aaron Ashby on the injured list with shoulder issues.

