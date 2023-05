RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr keep its Saudi Arabian title hopes alive by scoring the winning goal in a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab. If second-place Al-Nassr had lost the Riyadh derby then leader Al-Ittihad would have been crowned champion with two games of the season remaining. It was the Portugal star’s 14th goal since joining after the World Cup.

