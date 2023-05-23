Royals snap 4-game skid with 4-1 win over Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Maikel Garcia had three hits, an RBI and a run and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Mike Mayers allowed one run on six hits in 4 2/3 innings in his first start for the Royals. He struck out a career-high eight and walked one. Jose Cuas (3-0) was the winner, and Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save. Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) took the loss. He allowed four runs — two earned — on eight hits in five innings. He struck out nine and walked two.

