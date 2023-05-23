Saints’ Moreau gratefully returns to the football field after cancer scare

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints newly acquired tight end Foster Moreau refers to his recent cancer diagnosis as “a life sentence.” He says he will always have to monitor it. But he says he no longer requires treatment at the moment and is returning to football “full steam ahead.” Moreau is back on the field for the Saints’ voluntary offseason practices this week. Moreau’s signing with the Saints would have come with considerable fanfare even without the unusual and compelling circumstances surrounding his health. Moreau grew up in New Orleans and played for LSU before the Raiders made him a fourth-round draft choice in 2019. Moreau says he was fortunate to have a rare and treatable form of Hodgkin lymphoma.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.