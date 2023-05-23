Texas A&M beats Tennessee in SEC after lengthy weather delay

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Troy Wansing pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing only one hit, and Texas A&M beat Tennessee 3-0 in the SEC Tournament. Texas A&M (33-23) advances to double-elimination bracket against No. 2 seed Arkansas on Wednesday. Tennessee (38-19), the defending tournament champion, has been eliminated. Evan Aschenbeck retired the side in the ninth for his third save of the season. Austin Bost gave Texas A&M a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning with a single and freshman Jace LaViolette hit his 19th homer of the season in the sixth. LaViolette extended his program freshman record past the previous mark of 17 homers by John Byington in 1987.

