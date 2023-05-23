Timmy Tillman switches national team affiliation to US from Germany

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles FC midfielder Timmy Tillman has been approved by FIFA to change his national team affiliation to the United States from Germany, following a move made by younger brother Malik a year earlier. The 24-year-old Timmy Tillman was born in Germany to a father in the U.S. military and a German mother. He played for Germany in qualifying for the 2018 European Under-19 Championship and joined LA this year after four seasons with Greuther Fürth. Malik Tillman turns 21 on Sunday. He made his U.S. senior debut last June 1 and has played three international matches, all exhibitions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.