Trout, Moniak and Thaiss homer to help Angels beat Red Sox 4-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout had a two-run shot, Mickey Moniak homered for the second straight game, Griffin Canning pitched two-hit ball for seven innings and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox 4-0 on Tuesday night. Matt Thaiss also went deep for the Angels, who have won three straight and four of their last five. Trout tied Joe DiMaggio for 85th on the career list with his 361st homer. The eighth-inning shot extended the Angels’ advantage to 4-0. Moniak became the second player since 1974 to hit three leadoff homers in his first eight starts of a season. The only other player to accomplish that according to Sportradar was George Springer with Houston in 2017. Canning (3-2) struck out five and walked three.

