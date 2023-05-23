Vegas 1 win from another Stanley Cup Final after 4-0 win over Stars in Game 3

DALLAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights are one more win from reaching another Stanley Cup Final. Marchessault had the first of three goals in the game’s first 7 1/2 minutes for Vegas in a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-0 series lead in Western Conference Final. Game 4 is Thursday night. The Knights are looking to advance to their second Cup final in the franchise’s six seasons. Adin Hill stopped 33 shots for his second shutout this postseason. The Knights knocked Jake Oettinger out with three goals on their first five shots.

