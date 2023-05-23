Yankees reliever tosses PitchCom device into stands, but avoids $5K bill

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael King makes his living by dotting the corners with 94-95 mph sinkers. But when the New York Yankees’ reliever tried to toss his PitchCom device into the dugout, he couldn’t even keep it from sailing into the stands. Working in the ninth inning of a one-run game against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander was having trouble getting on the same page with catcher Ben Rortvedt when it came to their PitchCom signals. So King decided to ditch his electronic device. He took it off his belt and threw it toward the Yankees’ bench, but it ended up floating too far. A woman in the seats between the dugout and home plate snagged it before it was returned to the team.

