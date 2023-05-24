Beitar Jerusalem to get trophy belatedly after fans rush field after soccer tournament win

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s president says he will award the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team the State Cup at his official residence after a chaotic scene by fans disrupted the original trophy ceremony. Thousands of Beitar Jerusalem supporters charged the pitch after the team’s 3-0 win against Maccabi Netanya on Tuesday evening, before the trophy ceremony. Israeli public radio station Kan says the fans burned the nets in the goals and made off with medals intended for the players. President Isaac Herzog, who was by the stage where Beitar players were to be given the trophy, was rushed off the field surrounded by his security detail. He says he will present the team with the trophy.

