Dainese wins 17th stage as Thomas keeps Giro d’Italia lead

CAORLE, Italy (AP) — Local rider Alberto Dainese won the 17th stage of the Giro d’Italia in a mass sprint that was decided in a photo finish while Geraint Thomas’ overall lead was unchanged in the last flat day before the race concludes in Rome on Sunday. Dainese finished just ahead of Jonathan Milan and Michael Matthews but had no reaction at the finish while the trio waited to be told the official results. Thomas remained 18 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida and 29 seconds ahead of Primoz Roglic. The race returns to the high mountains in stage 18 on Thursday.

