Johnson gets 400th career win, LSU beats South Carolina 10-3

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Brayden Jobert went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and LSU beat South Carolina 10-3 in the SEC Tournament to give coach Jay Johnson his 400th career win. Third-seeded LSU (43-13) plays on Thursday in the winners’ bracket, while No. 6 seed South Carolina (39-18) faces elimination. Freshman Ethan Petry hit his 22nd home run of the season to put South Carolina on the board in the fifth inning. The Gamecocks added two runs in the sixth, both on walks, to get within 6-3. But Tre’ Morgan and Hayden Travinski had back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth for LSU, and Dylan Crews and Tommy White each added run-scoring singles in the seventh.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.