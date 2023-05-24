Lamar Jackson at voluntary practice for Ravens after skipping last year’s

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is practicing with the Baltimore Ravens during their voluntary session. Jackson is also scheduled to speak afterward. The star quarterback reached a $260 million, five-year deal with the Ravens late last month. Jackson skipped this part of Baltimore’s offseason work last year, although he attended the mandatory camps. His earlier arrival this year comes as the Ravens prepare for the season under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Rookie receiver Zay Flowers is at practice as well. So is wideout Rashad Bateman, who is back from a foot injury that limited him to six games last season.

