Lively and Newman star as Reds pound out 18 hits, beat the Cardinals 10-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ben Lively earned his first victory as a starter since 2017, Kevin Newman drove in three runs and Cincinnati had its highest hit total in almost a year in a 10-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Rookie shortstop Matt McClain hit the second homer of his big league career and Spencer Steer had a career-best four hits with two RBIs for Cincinnati, which pounded out 18 hits, the team’s highest total since posting 20 against the Chicago Cubs last May 26. Lively (2-2) worked six innings, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out eight. Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar homered for the Cardinals. St. Louis left-hander Steven Matz remained winless after giving up up four runs in the first inning.

