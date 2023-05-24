McClanahan becomes 1st 8-game winner, Rays rebound from 19-run loss to beat Blue Jays 7-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan became the first eight-game winner in the major and the Tampa Bay Rays rebounded from a 19-run loss to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3. McClanahan allowed one run, four hits and struck out seven in seven innings. Tampa Bay is 10-1 in game when the left-hander takes the mound, which is the most wins in games started by a pitcher. Luke Raley and Jose Siri homered for the major league-best Rays, who lead the big leagues with 97 homers. Raley, a first baseman, pitched 1 2/3 innings in Tuesday night’s 20-1 loss to the Blue Jays in which he allowed seven runs, including a grand slam by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

