New Packers safety Jonathan Owens ready to compete after returning from wedding

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jonathan Owens is showing he can tackle major life changes as adroitly as he brings down opposing ball carriers. The 27-year-old safety had little time to celebrate his destination wedding to Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles before beginning the next chapter of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. Owens wanted to jump right into the Packers’ wide-open safety competition as he attempts to build on a breakthrough season. Owens started all 17 games and made 125 tackles for the Houston Texans last season.

