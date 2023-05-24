Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:01 AM

New Packers safety Jonathan Owens ready to compete after returning from wedding

KTVZ

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jonathan Owens is showing he can tackle major life changes as adroitly as he brings down opposing ball carriers. The 27-year-old safety had little time to celebrate his destination wedding to Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles before beginning the next chapter of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. Owens wanted to jump right into the Packers’ wide-open safety competition as he attempts to build on a breakthrough season. Owens started all 17 games and made 125 tackles for the Houston Texans last season.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content